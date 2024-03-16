OFFERS
Local Smart Shopper 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Puzzles Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives
COMMUNITY
About Us Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV LISTINGS
NEWS
Local State CV Bugle The Street
OPINION
SPORTS
Sports Illustrated
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
VILLAGER
ODD
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Puzzles Parade Magazine Local Smart Shopper 928 Media Lab General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory
Christian Academy starts high school for Cottonwood CVMO receives new patrol unit as traffic stops, DUIs increase Mingus play prompts apologies Coconino deputy under investigation after altercation with cuffed suspect Woman dies after fire in Sedona mobile home park Traffic: This week's overnight lane restrictions on I-17 Here comes the rain Hotel smoke draws 2 fire districts Burger King to broil in Cottonwood Verde Valley Comic Expo returns by popular demand March 23

Subscribe Now
Sat, March 16
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us
Public Notices
Puzzles

Obituary: Masako Shirai

Masako Shirai

Masako Shirai

Originally Published: March 16, 2024 12:15 a.m.

Masako Shirai

1931 - 2024

MASAKO SHIRAI, born Nov. 6, 1931, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Feb. 25, 2024 in Sedona, Arizona.

She was an artist, an accomplished potter, and the owner of Garendo Gallery in Studio City, California, since 1972. She conducted many tours of Japanese art sites, visiting National Treasure artists for decades. Masako was a true force of nature who will be missed by all who knew her.

Her daughter Elisabeth, son Eric, and grandchildren Jesse, Dylan, and Mia greatly appreciate all good wishes and condolences.

In lieu of flowers, the family kindly asks that donations be made in Masako’s memory to the Pickard-Yamamoto Tozan Kilns Endowment, Fund 01174. Donations can be made online at foundationnau.org or mailed to NAU Foundation, PO Box 4094, Flagstaff, AZ 86011.

Information provided by the family.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News