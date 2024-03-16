Obituary: Masako Shirai

Masako Shirai

1931 - 2024

MASAKO SHIRAI, born Nov. 6, 1931, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Feb. 25, 2024 in Sedona, Arizona.

She was an artist, an accomplished potter, and the owner of Garendo Gallery in Studio City, California, since 1972. She conducted many tours of Japanese art sites, visiting National Treasure artists for decades. Masako was a true force of nature who will be missed by all who knew her.

Her daughter Elisabeth, son Eric, and grandchildren Jesse, Dylan, and Mia greatly appreciate all good wishes and condolences.

In lieu of flowers, the family kindly asks that donations be made in Masako’s memory to the Pickard-Yamamoto Tozan Kilns Endowment, Fund 01174. Donations can be made online at foundationnau.org or mailed to NAU Foundation, PO Box 4094, Flagstaff, AZ 86011.



Information provided by the family.