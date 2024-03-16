OFFERS
Sat, March 16
Obituary: Ralph O’Donnal

Ralph O’Donnal

Ralph O’Donnal

Originally Published: March 16, 2024 12:20 a.m.

Ralph O’Donnal

1948 - 2024

Ralph O’Donnal, 75, of Cottonwood, Arizona passed away peacefully in his home on March 6, 2024. He was born in Prescott, Arizona and grew up all over Arizona.

After serving in Vietnam as a military police officer with the Army he met and married his wife, Sharon in Mesa, Arizona in 1973. They have been married 51 years and have five children and 15 grandchildren.

Ralph joined the Highway Patrol and retired after 20 years of service and then went to the Camp Verde Marshal’s office where he worked as a sergeant then detective for 15 years. He enjoyed fishing, cars, Disneyland, Christmas and spending time with his family. Our Mr. Incredible will truly be missed.

Services will be Monday, March 18, 2024 at 10:00 a.m., at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Cottonwood, Arizona.

Please share a tribute at buelerfuneralhome.com

Information provided by the funeral home.

