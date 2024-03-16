Obituary: Robert Leroy Smith

Robert Leroy Smith

1947 - 2024

Robert Leroy Smith, age 77, of Rimrock, Arizona, passed away March 10, 2024 in his home while surrounded by family. He was born on Jan. 26, 1947, in Gove, Kansas, to Marjorie and Frances Smith.





Known as Bob, he grew up in Phoenix, Arizona, attending Washington High School and graduating in 1965.



Bob was an avid baseball player in his youth and a softball player later in his adult life. He had a love of Arizona professional sports and was an avid outdoorsman. Bob enjoyed riding his quad during hunting season. He enjoyed dove and quail season and would practice using his clay pigeon target machine.

In his younger days Bob helped his father build the family cabin. His brothers Gene and Stanley helped with the build as well. This cabin served as a great place for family gatherings. Bob was proud of his children’s dedication to the nation through their military service.



Bob married Pat Smith in March 1969 and built a family in Phoenix. Due to his love of family, he was known for attending all their athletics and Scouting.





As an accountant Bob had several positions before retiring from Qwest communications. He retired to Rimrock with his wife Pat.

He is preceded in death by his late wife Patricia, his mother, Marjorie and father, Frances, his brother Stanley and Darryl.



He is survived by his sister Kathy and brother Gene, his sons, Chad, Jimmy and Justin, daughter, Danae; seven grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.



Information provided by the funeral home.