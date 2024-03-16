OFFERS
Local Smart Shopper 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Puzzles Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives
COMMUNITY
About Us Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV LISTINGS
NEWS
Local State CV Bugle The Street
OPINION
SPORTS
Sports Illustrated
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
VILLAGER
ODD
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Puzzles Parade Magazine Local Smart Shopper 928 Media Lab General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory
Coconino deputy under investigation after altercation with cuffed suspect Woman dies after fire in Sedona mobile home park Traffic: This week's overnight lane restrictions on I-17 Here comes the rain Hotel smoke draws 2 fire districts Burger King to broil in Cottonwood Verde Valley Comic Expo returns by popular demand March 23 Mayor, 3 council seats up for election 23rd annual Camp Verde Pecan and Wine Festival returns to the Verde Valley ‘Pay to land’ left up in the air

Subscribe Now
Sat, March 16
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us
Public Notices
Puzzles

Obituary: Robert Leroy Smith

Originally Published: March 16, 2024 midnight

Robert Leroy Smith

1947 - 2024

Robert Leroy Smith, age 77, of Rimrock, Arizona, passed away March 10, 2024 in his home while surrounded by family. He was born on Jan. 26, 1947, in Gove, Kansas, to Marjorie and Frances Smith.

Known as Bob, he grew up in Phoenix, Arizona, attending Washington High School and graduating in 1965.

Bob was an avid baseball player in his youth and a softball player later in his adult life. He had a love of Arizona professional sports and was an avid outdoorsman. Bob enjoyed riding his quad during hunting season. He enjoyed dove and quail season and would practice using his clay pigeon target machine.

In his younger days Bob helped his father build the family cabin. His brothers Gene and Stanley helped with the build as well. This cabin served as a great place for family gatherings. Bob was proud of his children’s dedication to the nation through their military service.

Bob married Pat Smith in March 1969 and built a family in Phoenix. Due to his love of family, he was known for attending all their athletics and Scouting.

As an accountant Bob had several positions before retiring from Qwest communications. He retired to Rimrock with his wife Pat.

He is preceded in death by his late wife Patricia, his mother, Marjorie and father, Frances, his brother Stanley and Darryl.

He is survived by his sister Kathy and brother Gene, his sons, Chad, Jimmy and Justin, daughter, Danae; seven grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

Information provided by the funeral home.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News