Elections chief who quit in a ballot-counting dispute just got a top state job
Members of the public attend a Cochise County Board of Supervisors meeting to provide feedback on the proposed transfer of election functions and duties to the county recorder, Feb. 14, 2023, in Bisbee, Ariz. Lisa Marra, the former elections director for Arizona's largely Republican Cochise County who resigned in 2023 over a flap over the hand counting of ballots, has been elevated to a top electoral post for the state. (AP Photo/Alberto Mariani, File)