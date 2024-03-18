Rimrock man crushed to death by tractor

RIMROCK—Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office reported the death of a man in a “freak accident” Sunday.

YCSO stated that neighbors found the person dead March 17 after going to check on him when they had not been able to contact him “for some time.” They found a tractor pinned up against a chain link fence on the side of the house. The man was pinned partially under the rear tire “having suffered extensive injuries.”

It is believed the man was run over by the tractor while trying to work on it from the ground. Deputies found tools on the ground and under the body, apparently consistent with an accident.

The victim’s name and age have not been released.