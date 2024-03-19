Verde Valley 'Golden Plate' winners to be recognized Wednesday

COTTONWOOD — Restaurants, bars, stores, schools and shops making, selling or serving food always face the challenges of keeping the facility clean, safe and up to code and all its managers and workers certified.

Those in Yavapai County who make it through the year without getting seriously dinged by the Yavapai County Community Health Services inspectors earn a Golden Plate award.

The Verde Valley recipients will be recognized Wednesday morning, March 20, at the county Board of Supervisors meeting, which starts at 9 a.m. at the county complex, 10 S. Sixth St., Cottonwood, in the first-floor hearing room.

Restaurant inspections are normally scheduled for two to three inspections per year, depending on the complexity of the menu, how much food is made from raw products, and how much is made in advance rather than cooked-to-order, according to the county health department.

Of particular note are those who have earned the award multiple consecutive years. Two pizzerias - Acme and Bocce - have been at it for a decade or more in the moderate category.

In the list of winners below, a number with an asterisk before the facility name indicates the number of years in a row the facility has received the award. Recipients were separated into complex and moderate categories.

--------------------------------------------------------

COMPLEX CATEGORY

Camp Verde

5* AFC Sushi #49

Alfonso’s Mexican Food

4* American Heritage Academy

3* Babe’s Round-Up

Crusty’s Pizza

La Casita

Rainbow Acres

Rays of Sunshine Childcare Center

------------------------

Clarkdale

3* Yavapai Head Start

------------------------

Cornville

4* Manzanita Restaurant

3* Oak Creek School

------------------------

Cottonwood

AFC Sushi #2052

4* American Heritage Academy

Bright Futures Child Care

Carefree Assisted Living Center

2* Cottonwood Community School

2* Cottonwood Education Services

Cottonwood Headstart

Cottonwood Village

Daniel Bright School

5* Eriberto’s Mexican Food

Food City #37

Haven of Cottonwood

3* Kare Bear Child Care Center

Masaki

New York Chef’s Pizzeria

Old Town Mission

5* Safeway #2052 (eat)

2* Tavern Grille

Verde Christian Academy

2* Verde Valley Medical Center

2* Verde Valley Senior Center

2* Wal-Mart #1299 (eat)

------------------------

Jerome 2* The Asylum Restaurant

The Clinkscale Bar & Grill



------------------------

Rimrock

Beaver Creek School

------------------------

Sedona

4* Adult Community Center

2* AFC Sushi #28

8* AFC Sushi #1207

Alternative to Meds Center

Judi’s Restaurant & Lounge

Kikka Sushi

Picazzo’s Organic Italian Kitchen

5* Precious Stones Preschool

4* Safeway #1207 (eat)

Seven Canyons

3* Whole Foods (eat)

------------------------

VOC

Clark’s Market (eat)

Hilton Grill at Shadowrock

Miley’s Café

3* Red Rock Café

Sedona Golf Resort

Sedona Winds Assisted Living

5* Sedona Winds Independent Living

--------------------------------------------------------

--------------------------------------------------------

MODERATE CATEGORY

Camp Verde

3* Burger King #7165

2* Circle K #3489 (eat)

3* Domino’s #7585

Little Caesar’s #907

Maverik Country Store #294 (eat)

2* Starbuck’s #8105

Starbuck’s #49

6* Taco Bell #33924

2* Udderly Divine

------------------------

Clarkdale

Verde Canyon Railroad L.C.

YCGC-Yavapai College Café

------------------------

Cornville

2* Cove Mesa Vineyard

7* G’s Burger

------------------------

Cottonwood

17* Acme Pizzaria

Carl’s Jr #8098

2* Circle K #9527 (eat)

2* Classic Coffee (Larry Green Chev)

7* Code Bean

Dairy Queen

Dutch Bros Coffee

KFC #03036

Krow Sports Bar & Grill

3* Maverik Country Store #545 (eat)

Old Town Red Rooster Café

Panda Express #1827

10* Pizzeria Bocce

Red Rock Nutrition

4* Sonic #3385

SpringHill Suites by Marriott

2* Starbuck’s #57282

Wholesome Café

------------------------

Jerome

Coppertown Coffee & Gelato

Ghost City Inn

OJ’s Copper Country Fudge

------------------------

Sedona

Adobe Grand Villas (eat)

Casa Sedona Inn

Gerardo’s Italian Kitchen

Local Juicery

The Lodge at Sedona (eat)

Pisa Lisa II

2* Residence Inn by Marriot

Rocky Rd Ice Cream Company

Sedona Center Café

4* Starbuck’s #1207

2* Starbuck’s #24425

Starbuck’s #28

Sundowner

Sunset Chateau

Whole Foods market Bar

--------------

VOC

Butterfly Burger

Famous Pizza

4* Full Moon Saloon

Oak Creek Espresso

Rocky Rd ice Cream Company