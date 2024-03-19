Verde Valley 'Golden Plate' winners to be recognized Wednesday
COTTONWOOD — Restaurants, bars, stores, schools and shops making, selling or serving food always face the challenges of keeping the facility clean, safe and up to code and all its managers and workers certified.
Those in Yavapai County who make it through the year without getting seriously dinged by the Yavapai County Community Health Services inspectors earn a Golden Plate award.
The Verde Valley recipients will be recognized Wednesday morning, March 20, at the county Board of Supervisors meeting, which starts at 9 a.m. at the county complex, 10 S. Sixth St., Cottonwood, in the first-floor hearing room.
Restaurant inspections are normally scheduled for two to three inspections per year, depending on the complexity of the menu, how much food is made from raw products, and how much is made in advance rather than cooked-to-order, according to the county health department.
Of particular note are those who have earned the award multiple consecutive years. Two pizzerias - Acme and Bocce - have been at it for a decade or more in the moderate category.
In the list of winners below, a number with an asterisk before the facility name indicates the number of years in a row the facility has received the award. Recipients were separated into complex and moderate categories.
--------------------------------------------------------
COMPLEX CATEGORY
Camp Verde
5* AFC Sushi #49
Alfonso’s Mexican Food
4* American Heritage Academy
3* Babe’s Round-Up
Crusty’s Pizza
La Casita
Rainbow Acres
Rays of Sunshine Childcare Center
------------------------
Clarkdale
3* Yavapai Head Start
------------------------
Cornville
4* Manzanita Restaurant
3* Oak Creek School
------------------------
Cottonwood
AFC Sushi #2052
4* American Heritage Academy
Bright Futures Child Care
Carefree Assisted Living Center
2* Cottonwood Community School
2* Cottonwood Education Services
Cottonwood Headstart
Cottonwood Village
Daniel Bright School
5* Eriberto’s Mexican Food
Food City #37
Haven of Cottonwood
3* Kare Bear Child Care Center
Masaki
New York Chef’s Pizzeria
Old Town Mission
5* Safeway #2052 (eat)
2* Tavern Grille
Verde Christian Academy
2* Verde Valley Medical Center
2* Verde Valley Senior Center
2* Wal-Mart #1299 (eat)
------------------------
Jerome 2* The Asylum Restaurant
The Clinkscale Bar & Grill
------------------------
Rimrock
Beaver Creek School
------------------------
Sedona
4* Adult Community Center
2* AFC Sushi #28
8* AFC Sushi #1207
Alternative to Meds Center
Judi’s Restaurant & Lounge
Kikka Sushi
Picazzo’s Organic Italian Kitchen
5* Precious Stones Preschool
4* Safeway #1207 (eat)
Seven Canyons
3* Whole Foods (eat)
------------------------
VOC
Clark’s Market (eat)
Hilton Grill at Shadowrock
Miley’s Café
3* Red Rock Café
Sedona Golf Resort
Sedona Winds Assisted Living
5* Sedona Winds Independent Living
--------------------------------------------------------
--------------------------------------------------------
MODERATE CATEGORY
Camp Verde
3* Burger King #7165
2* Circle K #3489 (eat)
3* Domino’s #7585
Little Caesar’s #907
Maverik Country Store #294 (eat)
2* Starbuck’s #8105
Starbuck’s #49
6* Taco Bell #33924
2* Udderly Divine
------------------------
Clarkdale
Verde Canyon Railroad L.C.
YCGC-Yavapai College Café
------------------------
Cornville
2* Cove Mesa Vineyard
7* G’s Burger
------------------------
Cottonwood
17* Acme Pizzaria
Carl’s Jr #8098
2* Circle K #9527 (eat)
2* Classic Coffee (Larry Green Chev)
7* Code Bean
Dairy Queen
Dutch Bros Coffee
KFC #03036
Krow Sports Bar & Grill
3* Maverik Country Store #545 (eat)
Old Town Red Rooster Café
Panda Express #1827
10* Pizzeria Bocce
Red Rock Nutrition
4* Sonic #3385
SpringHill Suites by Marriott
2* Starbuck’s #57282
Wholesome Café
------------------------
Jerome
Coppertown Coffee & Gelato
Ghost City Inn
OJ’s Copper Country Fudge
------------------------
Sedona
Adobe Grand Villas (eat)
Casa Sedona Inn
Gerardo’s Italian Kitchen
Local Juicery
The Lodge at Sedona (eat)
Pisa Lisa II
2* Residence Inn by Marriot
Rocky Rd Ice Cream Company
Sedona Center Café
4* Starbuck’s #1207
2* Starbuck’s #24425
Starbuck’s #28
Sundowner
Sunset Chateau
Whole Foods market Bar
--------------
VOC
Butterfly Burger
Famous Pizza
4* Full Moon Saloon
Oak Creek Espresso
Rocky Rd ice Cream Company
