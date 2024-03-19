This Week in Verde Valley History: Clemenceau Airport Dedication March 19-20, 1932

Thousands were on hand as the 2-day airport dedication got started. "Curious, excited, spectators this afternoon were witness to thrilling aerial stunts, parachute jumps, and air races. Milling crowds gathered at the landing field a half mile west of the United Verde Extension Mining Company's smelter. Host of the crowds is the Verde Valley Air Lines, operators of the airport, which has assembled an array of daring fliers to entertain those in attendance." Marcus E. Rawlins is president, and William A. Clark, III, is vice president of Verde Valley Air Lines.

"Twenty of the forty-two planes officially entered in the events had swooped down on the airport from Phoenix, Tucson, and from four or five fields in California. The other planes were delayed in starting because of a heavy fog. This news was brought to the airline officers by Jack Lynch, reported to have been Col. Lindbergh's instructor before the famous flier spanned the Atlantic alone in 1927."

"A late comer to the air events was Amelia Earhart, who zipped in from Los Angeles in the afternoon. She holds the distinction of being a trans-Atlantic flier."

"Greater crowds and even more stirring events are expected tomorrow. ... Tonight there will be a dance at the Clark Memorial Club in Clarkdale sponsored by the Jerome Rotary Club. At the conclusion of the events tomorrow afternoon a golf tournament is to start on the links of the Verde Valley Golf Course."

(Prescott Evening Courier; March 19, 21, 1932.)

Airplane races used the Clemenceau smokestack and the two Clarkdale smokestacks as distance markers, and flew back and forth around the stacks.

"VERDE VALLEY NOTES by Frances Willard Munds: The dedication of the Clemenceau Airport, which was set for last Saturday and Sunday, would have been a perfect event if the weather had behaved. The high winds prevented parachute jumps, but the races came off according to schedule and the stunt fliers went into the air and turned their planes upside down, went into tail spins and looped all the loops the sky would hold, all without accident."

"The stunters were Roy Wilson of movie fame in 'Hell's Angels' driving his plane 'Sky Bride,' which was the swankiest plane there. Johnny Hinchy, who was some flier, Mike Doolin, driving the Standard Oil plane, and W.A. Clark, III, did some thrilling loop the loops. It made the timorous ones who watched their antics decide 'to keep their feet on the ground.'"

"The most exciting event of the day was the race between two lady fliers, Mrs. O'Donnell and Clema Granger, in which Gladys came out more than a nose ahead. She also led Sunday's race, which was a free for all, and the men just stayed in sight of her in the outcome." ...

"It is reliably reported that a flying school will be established at Clemenceau Airport with Jack Lynch as the instructor. ... The dedication of the Clemenceau Airport was voted a complete success."

(Prescott Evening Courier; March 25, 1932.)