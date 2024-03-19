OFFERS
Yavapai County voters turn out for Presidential Preference

Former President Donald Trump and President Joe Biden easily dominated their respective parties in Arizona during Tuesday's Presidential Preference Election.

Originally Published: March 19, 2024 10:15 p.m.

Yavapai County had the highest voter turnout in Arizona for the Presidential Preference Election Tuesday, March 19.

In a result dominated, as expected, by President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump, more than 46% of Yavapai’s partisan voters turned in ballots. The next closest was Maricopa County with nearly 36%.

The Presidential Preference Election is meant for voters registered with recognized political parties to indicate their favorite in the field. That means independent voters, the largest faction of voters in the state, do not participate.

While Biden had 90% of the Democratic vote in the unofficial results, he had six rivals. Coming in second was Marianne Williamson with 3.4%.

Meanwhile, Trump earned 76% of the Republican vote on Tuesday, followed by Nikki Haley with 20%. Seven other Republican were on the preference ballot.

