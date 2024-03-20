The Sedona MUFON chapter is proud to present an other-worldly event on Sunday, March 24 featuring social scientists who also are futurists, archeologists, authors, and founders of The Academy for Future Science, Drs. Desiree and JJ Hurtak, with author Alan Steinfeld.

Before You Go... What: ‘Beam Me Up Scotty!’ When: Sunday March 24. Doors open at 2:30 p.m.; the program begins at 3 p.m. Where: he Global Center for Christ Consciousness, Sedona How Much: Admission: $15 at the door (cash preferred).

‘Beam me up, Scotty!’ Captain Kirk's teleportation depiction is not that far off from how those who have had extraterrestrial contact describe being taken onboard an alien spacecraft. Drs. Hurtak will seek to define the ‘Cosmic Who's Who’ and answer the challenging questions about both multidimensional ultra-terrestrial life forms, as well as the local extraterrestrials who appear to be visiting our planet. They will also explore the various types of intelligence that exist in the universe, as we seek to define our origin and role among many life forms. Their public presentations on the UFO phenomena go back to 1977, when Dr. J.J. Hurtak presented at the First World Congress on UFOs in Acapulco, Mexico, along with J. Allen Hynek. They, together, were science consultants for Sidney Sheldon's bestseller of an alien encounter, The Doomsday Conspiracy with Astronaut Gordon Cooper.

Dr. J.J. Hurtak is best known for his book, ‘The Keys of Enoch’ translated into over 25 languages. They currently appear in the Netflix TV series, Top Secret UFO Projects: Declassified. Their scientific papers include Examining the Existence of the Multiverse (2015), and their book Mind Dynamics in Space and Time, both co-authored with theoretical physicist Elizabeth Rauscher, Ph.D. Together they are recognized for their provocative work that affirms a science of consciousness within a multidimensional cosmology and humanity's destiny in space. They are joined by author, Alan Steinfeld who is included in the Hurtaks in his latest title, Making Contact. FMI: Keysofenoch.org

MUFON director Jennifer W. Stein, author (Making Contact) Alan Steinfeld, and futurists, Desiree and J.J. Hurtak discuss an other-worldly topic—‘The Cosmic Who's Who’. The event will take place at The Global Center for Christ Consciousness, located at 100 Northview Road, Sedona, AZ, 86336.

For further information, please visit our website: SedonaMUFON.org.

MUFON is currently the largest and oldest non-profit, civilian-run UFO organization in the world. It publishes a monthly journal, holds an annual symposium, and currently has more than 800 trained field investigators and 3500 members throughout the globe.