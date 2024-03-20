City extends deadline for Mayor’s Arts Awards nominations

The city of Sedona extends the nomination window inviting all those interested to fill out nominations for the seventh Mayor’s Arts Awards, which honors individuals, organizations and businesses that have made outstanding contributions to the success of the arts in the city of Sedona. The extended deadline for nominations is Tuesday, April 30.

Started in 2008, the Mayor’s Arts Awards recognize those who have contributed to the development, expansion and success of the arts in Sedona. It does not address the quality or quantity of any individual or group’s artwork. The term “arts” refers to all aspects of the arts, including but not limited to culinary, dance, film, literary, music, performing and visual.

There are four nomination categories:

-Individual

-Organization/Business

-Lifetime Achievement

-Education

The first two categories are for an individual, organization, gallery or other business that has made a significant contribution to the advancement, preservation or accessibility of the arts in Sedona, or that has demonstrated leadership in advancing the arts through advocacy, promotion, creativity and innovation in development of the arts in Sedona.

The Lifetime Achievement category is for an individual who has demonstrated outstanding leadership in advancing and supporting the arts and/or artists in Sedona over a significant number of years.

The Education category is for an individual, organization, gallery or other business that has made a significant contribution to the advancement or accessibility of arts education in the greater Sedona area, or demonstrated leadership in advancing arts education through advocacy, promotion, creativity and innovation in the development of programs or venues in the greater Sedona area.

Each recipient will be honored and receive an award at the seventh Mayor’s Arts Awards ceremony at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre. The date of the event will be announced based on response. New congratulatory awards for all the winners are being created by ceramic artist Russell DeHaven. His symbolic piece entitled, ‘The Sedona Ratio’ will be featured on the award and unveiled at the event and depicts where nature, science and spirituality converge.

A work group consisting of seven established artists, or those who work in the arts, has been chosen to assess the nominations. Criteria considered includes how the artist’s contribution impacted the greater Sedona area in a significant and unique way, as well as how their efforts improved accessibility to the arts in the community. Work group members will review the individual submission packets, before meeting to submit their ratings, discuss and vote on the final four recipients.

"The Mayor’s Arts Awards is one of the most gratifying programs I work on and I am truly looking forward to this signature city event. It is a wonderful opportunity to bring the community together to recognize those who have made outstanding contributions in the arts. The ceremony promises to be an engaging evening and complimentary tickets go fast,” said Arts and Culture Specialist Nancy Lattanzi.

Nominations must be received or postmarked by Tuesday, April 30. Self-nomination is not permitted; if you would like to receive an application for nomination and see past honorees, visit SedonaAZ.gov/mayorsartsawards, or contact Lattanzi at 928-203-5078 or email NLattanzi@SedonaAZ.gov.