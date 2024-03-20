Cross/Ki at Steakhouse 89

Steakhouse89 in West Sedona is featuring two of Sedona’s best performing musicians, starting with songstress Lyndsay Cross performing Wednesday, March 20 from 5 to 8 pm; and minstrel Patrick Ki on Tuesday, March 26 from 4:30 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Cross is a consummate professional with a beautiful voice who accompanies herself on the piano and delivers tunes we can all relate to.

She mixes the rock and roll influences she grew up on--(Janis Joplin, Robert Plant, Grace Slick, and Stevie Nicks just to name just a few) with her classically trained soprano background to bring you songs infused with her smooth vocals, heart, and soul.

Her songs create the perfect backdrop for a romantic evening dining out with someone special while enjoying live music that sets the mood for a perfect night out.

She is beautiful, passionate and puts her entire being into every performance.

Patrick Ki is one of the hardest working and most popular musicians in the Sedona live- music scene and will be playing regularly at the Steakhouse89 Tequila & Taco Tuesdays Happy Hour every week going forward.

He has entertained and enthralled audiences for decades and has become a mainstay for those who love live music with their meals and libations.

Ki's passion for smooth instrumental music can be traced back to his roots growing up on the Windward side of Oahu.

Although formally trained with jazz and classical music degrees, his melodic style has always been influenced by the sounds of the Hawaiian slack key guitar.

In addition to performing extensively in concert and at music festivals. Patrick Ki has released nine instrumental guitar and ukulele CD's, in popular styles, including his latest album, ‘Kailua Days’.

Locally, in Sedona, AZ, Patrick is featured regularly as a resident musician at Tlaquepaque de Sedona Arts Village.

He is also the founder of Relaxing Music World Artists, a digital record label that produces soothing and uplifting multi-artist compilation albums.

His work may be found at PatrickKiMusic.com and RMWArtists.com. Patrick's performances combine musicality along with a warm delivery that makes for a memorable experience!

Guitar Player Magazine stated -- “Patrick ranks among the finest acoustic finger-style players...his musicality renders his technique invisible, leaving the listener with pure melody, harmony, rhythm and a sense of wonder as to how easily the music connects on all levels.”

Steakhouse89, is renowned for its mouthwatering menu, featuring prime cuts of steak, fresh seafood, and decadent desserts that are sure to tantalize your taste buds. Whether you're craving a juicy ribeye or a succulent lobster tail, their culinary experts have got you covered.

Steakhouse89 boasts an extensive selection of wines, cocktails, and spirits to complement your dining experience.

So, sip, savor, and indulge in the finer things in life as you immerse yourself in the musics of Lyndsay Cross and Patrick Ki.

Steakkhouse89 is located at 2620 W. S.R. 89A, SEdona Arizona.

Call 928-204-2000 or visit Steakhouse89.com for more information or reservations.