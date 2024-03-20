Hop into spring fun at Pine Ridge Marketplace

Pine Ridge Marketplace is thrilled to announce two egg-citing Easter events that will bring joy and laughter to families in the Prescott community. The Hop ‘Til You Drop Easter party will take place on March 23 from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. with Peter Cottontail meet and greets continuing from March 24-30.

Before You Go... Event: Hop ‘Till You Drop Easter Party Date & Time: Sat, March 23 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Location: Pine Ridge Marketplace 3250 Gateway Blvd, Prescott, AZ 86303

The Hop ‘Til You Drop party promises a delightful experience for all ages, filled with festive activities, photo opportunities and more. This egg-stra special day of Easter-themed activities include free photos with the Easter Bunny, whimsical balloon twisters and face painting, a kids activity station hosted by Starting Point Church, cotton candy, popcorn, Easter treats and surprises.

“Pine Ridge Marketplace is dedicated to creating memorable experiences for our community,” said Anji Rodarte, marketing coordinator. “Hop ‘Till You Drop is the perfect opportunity for families to come together and celebrate spring and the spirit of Easter.”

The star of the show, The Easter Bunny, as well as the woodland fairies will be available for meet and greets and Easter photos at the event on March 23. Visits with the Easter Bunny will continue daily between March 24-30 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Bring a camera and a few carrots to hang out with your favorite bunny.

This free event is taking place at the Pine Ridge Marketplace fireplace and will be a hare-raising good time for the whole family.

For more information on Hop ‘Til You Drop and other events at Pine Ridge Marketplace, please visit pineridgemarketplace.com/events or follow us at @shopineridge.