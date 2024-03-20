Join Heritage Park Zoological Sanctuary for Easter Eggstravaganza!

Visit Heritage Park Zoological Sanctuary for our annual Easter Eggstravaganza. The event will be held on Easter Sunday, March 31 from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Special Easter treats for the animals, fun photo spots and prizes for the “eggsperts” who complete the zoowide egg hunt! (Candy Bags available while supplies last.) Light concessions will be available for purchase.

The event is free with paid admission, $15 Adults, $13 Seniors/Military, $12 Student w/ ID, $10 Children 3-12, children under 3 and HPZS members are free!

Heritage Park Zoological Sanctuary is a local not-for-profit, 501 (c) (3) wildlife sanctuary and education facility dependent on our community for support. We are open to the public year-round and are available for educational out-reach programs on request. We also conduct conservation triage and rehabilitation to more than 400 injured wild animals every year.

Open Daily 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. through April 30

Summer Hours of 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. begin May 1