Magic, music and a special way of listening!

Colorado author Lisa Dancing-Light will share songs and read her new environmental children’s book, ‘A Song and Story of Magic Mountain’, Friday, March 22, 4 - 5:30 p.m. at The HUB, Posse Grounds Park in Sedona for children ages 4 - 12 and families. The cost is $15 per person, $25 per family. Tickets available at bit.ly/mmsedona. As an educator and composer, Lisa is passionate about weaving music and movement with the healing power of nature. Adults and children will preview simple songs from the Magic Mountain Musical celebrating themes of waking up, cultivating a special way of listening and celebrating the beauty of nature in a changing world.

Magic Mountain is a story about a talking mountain that goes to sleep because people stop coming to hear his stories. When two children come to camp with their parents in the Valley of Magic Mountain, they learn about Magic from a wise old owl and decide to journey up the mountain to see if they can awaken him and hear his stories. This literary adventure guides children into the journey of awakening to a special way of listening, and to the beauty of nature in a changing world.” Magic Mountain is a Registered Trademark.

English-Spanish books, Activity Coloring books, Teachers Guides and more will be available for purchase.

Reserve your tickets via Eventbrite at: bit.ly/mmsedona or LisaDancing-Light.com