Met Live Opera ‘Roméo et Juliette' premieres March 23 and 27

The Mary D. Fisher Theatre is honored to be the home for the Met Live Opera programs for the 2023-2024 season, presented by the Sedona International Film Festival.

The season continues with Gounod’s ‘Roméo et Juliette’ live via simulcast on Saturday, March 23 at 10 a.m. and the encore presentation on Wednesday, March 27 at 3 p.m.

Plan to come early as John Steinbrunner will lead a pre-opera talk one hour before the LIVE production on Saturday.

Two singers at the height of their powers — soprano Nadine Sierra and tenor Benjamin Bernheim — come together as the star-crossed lovers in Gounod’s Shakespeare adaptation, with Yannick Nézet-Séguin on the podium to conduct one of the repertoire’s most romantic scores.

Bartlett Sher’s staging also features baritone Will Liverman and tenor Frederick Ballentine as the archrivals Mercutio and Tybalt, mezzo-soprano Samantha Hankey as the mischievous pageboy Stéphano, and bass-baritone Alfred Walker as Frère Laurent.

ACT I

Verona, 18th century. A feud has been raging for generations between the Capulets and Montaigus. Juliette, Capulet’s daughter, has been promised to Count Pâris, but she is not interested in marriage. At a masked ball at her father’s house, she meets Roméo, a Montaigu, and the two fall instantly in love.

ACT II

That night, Roméo comes to Juliette’s balcony, and they reassure each other of their love.

ACT III

Roméo meets Juliette at Frère Laurent’s cell. Hoping that their love might reconcile their families, he marries them. A street fight breaks out. Tybalt, Juliette’s cousin, challenges Roméo’s friend Mercutio. Roméo steps between them, but when Tybalt kills Mercutio, he stabs Tybalt to death in revenge. The Duke of Verona exiles Roméo from the city.

ACT IV

After spending a secret wedding night with Juliette, Roméo leaves Verona. When Capulet declares that Juliette is to marry Pâris that same day, Frère Laurent gives her a potion to make her appear dead. He promises she will wake with Roméo beside her. On the way to the chapel, Juliette collapses.

ACT V

Roméo breaks into the Capulets’ crypt and — faced with Juliette’s seemingly dead body — takes poison. At that moment, Juliette awakens, and they share a final dream of happiness. Then she decides to follow him. The lovers die asking God for forgiveness.

The 2023-2024 Met Live Opera season in Sedona is generously sponsored by Bea Hanks, Chris Fladlien and Jim Dunne. The season is dedicated in loving memory to Marc DuCharme.

The pre-opera talks will take place one hour before the live Saturday simulcast.

Tickets are $25 general admission, $22 for Film Festival members, and $15 for students. Tickets are available in advance at the Sedona International Film Festival office or by calling 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit SedonaFilmFestival.org.