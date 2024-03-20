NAWS February meeting features Sedona artist Julie Talbot

Please join us as a guest on Friday, March 22 at 9 a.m. for what will be a most interesting program presented by Northern Arizona Watercolor Society. The meeting location has been temporarily changed to Village Park Baptist Church at 55 Canyon Diablo Rd. in the Village of Oak Creek.

Sedona artist, Julie Talbot spent three weeks in Africa last fall. She and her fellow travelers had a range of experiences in Kenya and Tanzania, from cities, to native villages to natural landscapes. A highlight was the time spent in the Masai Mara game preserve an unbelievable number and variety of animals were seen. Julie came home with hundreds of photos, and is creating paintings from them. For her March 22 Northern Arizona Watercolor Society program, she will show many of these photos and explain how she goes about choosing and editing these references for her paintings.

Julie Talbot is a master artist in transparent watercolor with a focus on “romantic realism.” Talbot has been painting in watercolor for 35 years. “As I work from light to dark accent tones, the subject emerges almost like a living thing” she says. Julie attended The California Arts And Crafts College. She is a Signature member of NAWS and has won numerous awards.

For more information about this free educational program please send an email to NAWMembership20.21@gmail.com.