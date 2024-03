Nightlife & Music

10-12 Lounge

910 Main St., Clarkdale

928-639-0800

1012Lounge.com

Thurs 3/21 5pm Ed Cooper Duo

Sat 3/23, 2pm Well Dressed Wolves

Sun 3/24, 2pm Flashback Band

Tues 3/26, 5pm Walt & Friends

D.A. Ranch Estate & Vineyards

1901 Dancing Apache Rd., Cornville

928-247-6868

daranch.com

Join us at D.A Ranch for live music, estate wines, outdoor fun, and more. All ages are welcome and we’re pet friendly as well (leash please).

Tasting Room hours are 11am-6pm

Fri 3/22 • The Salt Miners • 2-5pm

Sat 3/23 • Jamie & The Dreamers • 2-5pm

Mad Honey food truck

Sun 3/24 • Michael Lucarelli • 2-5pm

Mad Honey food truck

Fiddler on the Rock

Concert Series

The “HUB” at Posse Grounds

525-B Posse Ground Road, Sedona

tylercarsonmusic.com

Thursdays through June 13, 6:45 - 8 p.m. Doors open at 6:30.

Live Weekly Concert Series. Featuring symphony solo violinist and multi-genre looper artist, Tyler Carson, Fiddler on the Rock. Tickets: $35 adults, $10 Kids over 8.

Oak Creek Brewing Co.

2050 Yavapai Drive, Sedona

928-204-1300

OakCreekBrew.com

KARAOKE EVERY TUESDAY 8-11pm PM

Fri 3/22 Sister & The Sun (6-9pm)

Sat 3/23 Penumbra (6-9pm)

Sun 3/24 DL Harrison (3-6pm)

Sound Bites Grill

101 N. Hwy 89A, F29 Sedona

(928) 282 – 2713

SoundBitesGrill.com

Wed 3/20, 6-9pm - Wineaux Wednesday with Patrick Ki ‘24

Thurs 3/21, 6-9pm - Chill On The Hill with Robin Miller

Thurs 3/22, 6-9pm - An Evening with Michael Lucarelli

Sat 3/23, 6-9pm - Scandalous Hands

Sun 3/24, 6-9pm - Dave Len Scott - Jazz & Juice

Vino Di Sedona

Wine Shop, Wine & Beer Bar, Tapas

2575 W SR 89A, West Sedona

928-554-4682

VinoDiSedona.com

Wed 3/20, 6-9pm - Billy Bond with Austin Lynn Austin

Thurs 3/21, 6-10pm - Open Mike hosted by Martini & The Pope

Fri 3/22, 7-10pm - The Lucky Losers

Sat 3/23, 3-5:30 - Wine Tasting; 7-10pm - Him & Me

Sun 3/24, 6-9pm - Rob DeFriese

Tue 3/26, 6-9pm - Meg Braier

MUSICIANS

Christy Fisher



Thurs 3/21: Plaza Bonita- Cottonwood 5-8

Fri 3/22: Cove Mesa Vineyard- Cornville 3:30-6:30

Javelina Highway

Wed 3/20 - Pj’s Pub, 40 W. Cortez, Village Of Oak Creek – 7pm To 10pm

Gina Machovina

Classical solo guitarist, singer songwriter in combo with acoustic bass. Rock, jazz, pop, and original music ~ classic and contemporary.

Fri 3/22 - Sky Rock Sedona, 1200 W Hwy 89A, 7 - 10 am, (acoustic duo)

Fri 3/22, The Hilton, 90 Ridge Trail Dr, VOC, Sedona, 7 - 9 pm, (acoustic duo)

Sat 3/23 - Cuptown, 274 Apple Ave, Sedona, 8:30 - 11 am, (solo guitar)

Sat 3/23, DA Vines, 705 N Main St, Cottonwood, 6 - 8 pm (acoustic duo)

Sun 3/24, Redwall Lounge, 2130 Shelby Dr, Sedona, 5 - 8 pm (acoustic duo)

Tues 3/26, The Hilton, 90 Ridge Trail Dr, VOC, Sedona, 7 - 9 pm, (acoustic duo)