The Northern Arizona Blues Alliance (NAZBA) ‘Blues is My Business’

The Northern Arizona Blues Alliance (NAZBA) and Cottonwood's Old Town Center for the Arts (OTCA) are proud to announce its ‘Blues is My Business’ show, on Friday, March 22, from 7-9:30 p.m. The show features 2023 Blues Music Award Nominee and Delmark touring and recording artist, Johnny Burgin II (Best Traditional Blues Artist) and Big Daddy D and the Dynamites, with Betty Jo Vachon. This concert is sponsored by the Best Western Cottonwood Inn.

Before You Go... What: NAZBA ‘Blues is My Business’ When: Friday, March 22, 7 p.m. Where: Old Town Center for the Arts, 5th Street & Main, How Much: $20 advance, $22 door, $25 priority More info: 928-634-0940 oldtowncenter.org

Johnny Burgin worked regularly in Chicagoland Blues Clubs and was nominated for a Blues Blast Best Live Recording Award for 2019. Johnny has produced eleven CDs including “Ramblin’ from Coast to Coast, street date 03.10.24 on the Danish Straight Shooter label, and dozens more as a sideman. Furthermore, he has recorded with Blues veterans Johnny Sansone, Paul DeLay, Bob Corritore, blues legend Charlie Musselwhite and Jimmy Burns as well as up and comers Aki Kumar, Joel Astley, and Ben Levin. In recent years, he has been a resident instructor at the Pinetop Perkins Foundation and the Chicago Blues Guitar Workshop and has developed a loyal following on YouTube channel for his weekly looks at the blues guitar greats.

Johnny had a fabulous year in ’23, earning a Blues Music Award (BMA) Nomination for Best Traditional Blues Artist and played 200 dates across the US, Mexico, Japan and Europe. He grew up in Mississippi and South Carolina, and attended the University of Chicago with the intention of becoming a writer. A friend took him out to a Chicago west side ghetto club to hear the blues singer Tail Dragger, and it was a conversion moment. Johnny gained a spot in the band Tail Dragger, and started gigging and recording with traditional blues veterans like Sam Lay, Billy Boy Arnold and Pinetop Perkins.

Big Daddy D and Dynamites with Betty Jo Vachon, features 2022 Memphis IBC Runner Up Finalist, Darryl Porras on guitar and vocals. Big Daddy’s D's stylistic guitar work is a combination of old school and modern style blues which is guaranteed to grab your attention. Big Daddy D and the Dynamites celebrates 25 years as a band this year, and has featured some of the best blues players in Arizona over the years.

Betty Jo Vachon delivers Blues vocals to the audience with power and finesse like no other. She is hailed by fans as a "Passionate…Powerful… and Soulful vocalist that connects with people", previously appearing in OTCA's 2023 presentation of "Ladies Sing the Blues". On keys, from Seattle, is 2022 Memphis IBC Finalist Runner Up Rick Mutter. On bass, from Flagstaff, is 2023 AZ Blues Hall of Fame Inductee Roger Smith. Accompanying on drums is 2019 Heritage Blues Hall of Fame Inductee and 2017 Memphis IBC Semifinalist Dr. Bob Sellani.

This powerhouse band has played extensively throughout Arizona at notable venues and festivals, including the Colorado River Blues Festival, Flagstaff Blues and Brews, Glendale Blues and Jazz Festival, the Phoenix Blues Society's Annual Blues Blast, the Inaugural and 2nd Annual Prescott Blues Festival, and the Arizona State Fair. The band has opened for the legendary Buddy Guy and touring artists Annika Chambers and backed Blues Music Award nominee Kat Riggins, and The Blues Foundation, Blues Hall of Famer, Lurrie Bell.

Tickets for this special event are $20 in advance, $22 at the door, and $25 priority seating in the first three rows. For ticket information and to learn more about upcoming concerts, classes at Studio B and community events at OTCA please visit oldtowncenter.org. Tickets are available online at showtix4u.com, in Cottonwood at Mount Hope Foods and Old Town Copper Co.; and in Sedona at The Mary Fisher Sedona Film Festival Box Office and Sedona Water Works. Old Town Center for the Arts is located at 5th Street & Main in Old Town Cottonwood. For more information please visit oldtowncenter.org or call Elena Bullard at 928-634-0940.