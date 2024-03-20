‘Restoring the Pitchfork Ranch’ book review on March 22

Join A. Thomas Cole at Sedona Public Library for a compelling book talk discussing ‘Restoring the Pitchfork Ranch.’

The Sedona Public Library is thrilled to host author A. Thomas Cole for an engaging book talk on his work, ‘Restoring the Pitchfork Ranch.’ Taking place on March 22 at 2 p.m. in the Community Room, this event offers a unique opportunity to delve into the captivating story of a habitat restoration project in southwestern New Mexico. A. Thomas Cole, along with his wife Lucinda, embarked on a decades-long journey to transform the Pitchfork Ranch into a haven for wildlife and a stronghold against climate crisis challenges.

‘Restoring the Pitchfork Ranch’ unveils the history and significance of this exceptional ranch, featuring a rare wetland, desert grassland ecosystem, and archaeological sites. The couple's dedication has turned the 11,300-acre ranch into a crucial space for carbon sequestration, wildlife habitats, and the reintroduction of endangered species. A. Thomas Cole weaves together narratives of mine strikers, cattle ranching, and the climate crisis, delivering a compelling call to action.

Don't miss this opportunity to hear the author's inspiring insights and learn about the critical role each person can play in preserving our planet. Join us at Sedona Public Library on March 22 at 2 p.m. in the Community Room for an enlightening afternoon with A. Thomas Cole.

For more information, please contact Tasha Spuches at tspuches@sedonalibrary.org.