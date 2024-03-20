Scandalous Hands and Michael Lucarelli rock Soundbites Grill this weekend

On Saturday, March 23, from 6 to 9 p.m. Sound Bites Grill features, Scandalous Hands, a fusion rock band that knows how to rock, playing music from The Beatles, Steely Dan, Allman Brothers Band, Led Zeppelin, original tunes and more.

This four-piece band plays contemporary versions of rock standards, taking them to unfamiliar new heights as they jam out into the stratosphere.

Featuring explosive solos and infectious grooves, this is one band you want to see up-close-and-personal -- and no better place to see them than on the Sound Bites Celebrity Showroom stage.

Their live performances are impeccable, and their coverage of classics is unique and inspiring.

Band members include Troy Schilperoort on keyboard; Adam Haar on guitar and lead vocals; Dennis Messenger on bass; and Shawnee Snaketail on drums.

Scandalous Hands continues to grow, debuting new material with each performance, unleashing an explosive inventiveness in their covers of familiar classics.

What makes this band stand out are the sharp harmonies that ring over the music, so one can hear every word of the songs as they were intended to be listened to.

The band exhibits excellent volume control and can shift from a whisper to all-out-load hard rock in an instant.

Every member adds to the mix, creating a sound bigger than the sum of their parts.

On Friday, March 2, from 6 to 9 p.m., Sound Bites Grill features an evening with Michael Lucarelli.

Lucarelli is a finger-picking style guitarist with a great command of lyrical movement and artistic expression. He is known for his diverse and expressive style, blending rock, popular, jazz, classical and Latin, as well as original compositions.

He has entertained in such prestigious venues as The St. Regis Resort, Caesars Palace, the Italian American Club, MGM Grand, the Historic Arizona Inn, Venetian, Montage, Mirage, Ritz Carlton, and Waldorf Astoria.

He has made numerous radio and television appearances including CBS’s Touched By An Angel, and most recently his music was Featured on Warner Brothers Television hit TV show ‘Major Crimes’. He has also entertained for industry notables such as Steven Spielberg, DreamWorks, Robert Redford, and Arts & Entertainment.

On Wednesday, March 20, from 6 to 9 p.m., it’s Sedona’s favorite minstrel Patrick Ki hosting the restaurant’s ‘Wineaux Wednesday’ wine tasting event.



Ki has been entertaining audiences for more than a decade, mesmerizing fans with his exquisite guitar playing and unique style.

His music creates the perfect backdrop for enjoying a laid-back meal with cocktails, wine and good friends.

On Thursday, March 20, from 6 to 9 p.m., it’s Chill on the Hill, with Robin Miller entertaining solo.

He is one of Sedona’s most talented and proficient performing musicians. He has written, recorded and produced numerous CDs spanning the full spectrum of music styles and genres

From Beatles to Elton John, The Eagles and countless other iconic acts, Miller knows them all and plays them with the precision and energy of a master musician.

He plays with numerous bands and established performers from Sedona, including the Green Light Dance Band, Patrick Ki, The Eric Miller Trio, and others. His guitar work is impeccable.

Sound Bites Grill is located at the Shops at Piñon Point adjacent to the Hyatt in Sedona. For more information please visit SoundBitesGrill.com or call 928-282-2713. Tickets can be purchased via their Website. Some shows are ticketed event.