Sedona Camera Club hosts Nic Stover for two presentations

Join the Sedona Camera Club for two presentations by professional landscape photographer Nic Stover. The meeting starts at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, March 25 at the Mary D. Fisher Theater, 2030 W. State Route 89A, Suite B-2. Doors open at 6 p.m.

During the Power to Create, Nic will talk about an area of photography that is hard to quantify, takes some time to discover, but is part of the process. This presentation will help photographers look at our work and our creative process in completely different ways than ever before. We will see how we need to give ourselves permission to go deeper into our creative selves to explore a wider range of what we and our work represent.



After a break, Stover will present Evaluating and Working with Light. Nic will talk about how the most important thing in photography is how we look through the camera and the choices and decisions we make on how to collect the light that is falling onto our subjects. Nic doesn’t have mastery of light nor the power to control it: he will talk about how he reacts to the light he is given (not necessarily the light he wants). His presentation will increase our understanding of how to work with light.

Presentations are free to members. There is a $5 fee for guests. Local photographers are encouraged to join to support bringing high-quality speakers to promote interest in photography and develop photographic skills. Visit sedonacamera.club to obtain more information about the club. Membership is $35/year.