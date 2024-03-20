SIFF partners with Old Town Center for the Arts for ‘Monday Movies on Main’ with ‘The Return of Tanya Tucker’ on Monday, March 25

The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present ‘Monday Movies on Main’ on Monday, March 25 with the Cottonwood premiere of ‘The Return of Tanya Tucker’ at 7 p.m. at Old Town Center for the Arts.

Trailblazing, hell-raising country music legend Tanya Tucker defied the standards of how a woman in country music was supposed to behave. Decades after Tanya slipped from the spotlight, rising Americana music star Brandi Carlile takes it upon herself to write an entire album for her hero based on Tanya’s extraordinary life, spurring the greatest comeback in country music history.

‘The Return of Tanya Tucker’ follows Tanya’s richly creative, utterly captivating, bumpy ride back to the top as Brandi encourages her to push past her fears to create a new sound and reach a new audience. The writing, the experimenting, and refining of this new music mixes with all that came before – using rare archival footage and photographs to delve into Tanya’s history, beginning in a single wide trailer in Seminole, Texas.

Taking stock of the past while remaining vitally alive in the present and keeping an eye on the future, ‘The Return of Tanya Tucker’ is a rousing exploration of an unexpected friendship built on the joy of a perfectly timed creative collaboration.

Tickets are $12 general admission and $9 for Film Festival members and $10 for students. Movie concessions will be available, including beer, wine, soft drinks, water, popcorn and a selection of movie candy.

For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Tickets can also be ordered in advance online at SedonaFilmFestival.org.

Old Town Center for the Arts is located at 633 N. 5th Street (just off Main) in Cottonwood.