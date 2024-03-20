SIFF presents ‘Red Right Hand’ premiere March 22-28

The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present the Northern Arizona premiere of ‘Red Right Hand’ showing March 22-28 at the Alice Gill-Sheldon Theatre.

‘Red Right Hand’ — a new crime-thriller starring Orlando Bloom and Andie MacDowell — tells a big story about a small family struggling to survive in the unforgiving wilds of Kentucky.

Cash (Orlando Bloom) is trying to live an honest and quiet life while taking care of his recently widowed brother-in-law and niece, Savannah (Chapel Oaks). Nestled in the rural mountains of Odim county, this tight knit family tends to their family farm while trying to move on from their troubled pasts.

Unfortunately, the region’s sadistic kingpin, Big Cat (Andie MacDowell) has other plans and forces Cash back into her services. In order, to protect his family, Cash is forced to complete three jobs which push him and his morality to the very brink.

As the journey gets harder, Cash is drawn into a nightmare that blurs the lines between good and evil.

‘Red Right Hand’ has the kinds of characters who leave an unforgettable imprint on you.

Showtimes will be Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday, March 22, 23, 24 and 25 at 6:30 p.m.; and Tuesday and Thursday, March 26 and 28 at 3:30 p.m.

Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit SedonaFilmFestival.org.