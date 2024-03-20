SIFF presents ‘A Stage of Twilight’ March 22-28

The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present ‘A Stage of Twilight’ showing March 22-28 at the Alice Gill-Sheldon Theatre.

‘A Stage of Twilight’ premiered at the 2023 Sedona International Film Festival to rave audience reviews. The film’s star, Karen Allen, received the festival’s prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award for Acting. It is returning to Sedona for a theatrical run by popular demand.

‘A Stage of Twilight’ is a love story set in the final chapter of Cora (Karen Allen) and Barry's (William Sadler) life.

When Barry is confronted with a terminal diagnosis, he is compelled to make a decision that his wife cannot support. This end-of-life struggle is heightened further when Joey, a neighbor boy who acts as a surrogate son to the childless couple, reaches a critical crossroads for his own future.

Both paths ask the question: whose right is it to make life's inevitable impossible decisions when the impact will be felt by the people we love most?

Showtimes will be Friday, Saturday and Sunday, March 22, 23 and 24 at 3:30 p.m.; and Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, March 26, 27 and 28 at 6:30 p.m.

Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit SedonaFilmFestival.org.