Theatrikos presents the hilarious farce 'The Gods of Comedy'

Theatrikos Theatre Company brings Ken Ludwig’s ‘The Gods of Comedy’ to the Flagstaff stage. A young woman calls on the gods of Ancient Greece to save her love life—but it’s not the gods of love who show up to help. Theatrikos favorite playwright Ken Ludwig (‘Lend Me A Tenor’) is back with a hilariously divine farce filled with screwball deities, carnal complexity, conspicuous consumption, madcap mayhem, a touch of romance, and lots of laughs.

Ken Ludwig’s latest comedy made its debut in 2019. The comedic play features the Greek god Dionysus, the muse Thalia, and a pair of modern-day classics professors; one of whom has just discovered the find of the century—a manuscript of the lost tragedy ‘Andromeda’ by Euripides. But then, of course, they lose the manuscript. The gods appear to help. But they’re confused and irreverent and no help at all. At which point comedic mayhem ensues.

“Audiences will enjoy the wild, over-the-top madcap comedy filled with a little bit of everything. Characters fall in and out of love with each other, characters morph into other characters....the stage is barely able to contain the awesome weight of these comedy gods!,” said director Adam Wintz, who also says he’s enjoying “working with such an incredible cast of talented comedic actors.”

“The Gods of Comedy is a cleverly written, fun loving play,” said actor Aerol Shepard, who plays the university professor. Adds actor Heather Gallegos, who plays the Greek god Thalia, “the audience will enjoy this play because it is a comedic farce which takes the audience to Greece to meet academics, Gods, and an ambitious janitor. It is fun, fast-paced, and a well-rounded comedic adventure.”

“The Gods of Comedy is the second show of our 2024 Season,” said Theatrikos executive director Chris Verrill. “Theatrikos has an amazing season of shows lined up for 2024. A season that includes two major musicals, Annie and Elf, plus Men on Boats, a show about JW Powell’s first trip down the Colorado River through the Grand Canyon.”

• Gods of Comedy—April

• Men on Boats—June

• Annie—August

• Book of Will—October

• Elf—December

Vaccinations are recommended, but not required.

Performances of ‘Gods of Comedy’ are at Theatrikos, March 29—April 21, Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m. There’s a reception on opening night. Theatrikos’ special Family Night is Thursday, April 4. Tickets are lower price on Family Night. Our new parking lot is available for patrons at the NE corner of Cherry and Leroux. Tickets can be purchased online at theatrikos.com, by calling 928-774-1662, or by visiting the theatre’s box office, which is open from noon to 6 pm Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays and two hours prior to each performance.