A special tribute concert to celebrate the life and music of Bill Barns will be held on Sunday, March 24 at 3 p.m. at the Old Town Center for the Arts in Cottonwood.

Bill Barns was a well-known and much-loved musician who played thousands of gigs, in a 40 plus year career, for a long list of venues, restaurants and local establishments in Sedona and the surrounding Verde Valley communities. The concert is sponsored by three of the finest Chef’/Owners in the Sedona/Verde Valley area: Lisa Dahl, Mercer Mohr and John Ramagli. Bill played often at many of their restaurants. A list of the restaurants operated by these individuals is given below.

A who’s who of musicians from the Sedona / Verde Valley area will gather to honor the legacy that musician Bill Barns leaves behind. They either played with Bill, in the many groups that he formed, or are big fans. Here are the names of the musicians who will perform at OTCA on March 24 for the Bill Barns Tribute Concert: Jeanie Carroll, Dale Caddel, Ed Chenowith, Brian David, William Eaton, Dennis Eckerd, Anthony Flesch, Jim French, Patrick Ki, Jonathan Levingston, Gina Machovina, Michael Reed, JR Robusto, Gino Romeo, Suzie Shoemaker, Ed Tortorello, Claudia Tulip, Eric Williams, and Gregory Williams. A brief bio for each musician appears below.

The musicians will be playing as soloists, duos and a couple of band configurations to play some of the favorite popular hits that Bill performed through the years. All musicians for this concert are donating their time and musicianship in support of this tribute.

Bill passed away on Jan. 3 following the sudden discovery and resulting complications of a rapidly growing brain tumor. He is survived by his wife Sandy; daughter Sarah; sister, Terrie (Michael); stepchildren, Michael, Brooke and Lisa; and step-grandchildren Sawyer and Roen.

Admission to the concert is by donation and all proceeds will go to Sandy, Sarah and Bill’s extended family to help cover the extensive costs that resulted from multiple airlifts, hospital visits and medical expenses. IMPORTANT* If you are unable to attend the concert please consider donating. You can send your tax-deductible check to: Friends of Old Town Center for the Arts (FOTCA), 633 N. 5th St., Cottonwood, AZ 86326 (all proceeds go to the Barns Family and you will receive a confirmation letter from FOTCA, a 501c3 charitable organization, to acknowledge your gift), or you can also donate to the Bill Barns GoFundMe account at GoFundMe.com/f/bill-barns.

Come enjoy an afternoon of some of your favorite classic hits and originals and pay tribute to Bill Barns a local treasure in our music community.

Old Town Center for the Arts is located at 5th Street & Main in Old Town Cottonwood. For more information please visit oldtowncenter.org or call Elena Bullard at 928-634-0940.