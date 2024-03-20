Visions of a Wizard and All She Wrote this week at Main Stage

Thursday, March 21, Visions of a Wizard is back at Main Stage. Get your groove on with this Tech Milieu, music starts at 9 p.m. No cover, 21+.

Saturday, March 23, All She Wrote is an Arizona-based rock band. Fronted by singer/songwriter Caleb Williams. The band brings original music to every performance, they also have an impressive catalog of cover material from all eras and genres including heavy rock, blues, country and funk. Show starts at 8. No cover and 21+

Mondays and Fridays feature karaoke with hostess Tay at 9 p.m. Tuesdays feature karaoke with host Shizzy at 9 p.m.

Wednesday’s Main Stage hosts ‘This Ain't Your Grandma's Bingo’ with hostesses, Christine “Bean” Kramer and Rebecca Riffel. Attendees play for cash and prizes starting at 7 p.m., with 10% of proceeds of every pot going to local charities, nonprofit organizations, or local families in need.

Every 2nd Thursday of the month is Trivia, starts at 7:30 p.m. Just $5 per person. Winning team gets the pot and bragging rights.

Main Stage is located at 1 S Main St in Cottonwood and is open Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to close and closed on Sundays. All events are free to the public unless otherwise specified.