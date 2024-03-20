‘William Shatner: You Can Call Me Bill’ March 22-28 presented by SIFF

The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present the Northern Arizona premiere of ‘William Shatner: You Can Call Me Bill’ showing March 22-28 at the Mary D. Fisher and Alice Gill-Sheldon Theatres.

Directed by visionary filmmaker Alexandre O. Philippe, ‘William Shatner: You Can Call Me Bill’ is an intimate exploration of the life and career of William Shatner.

Shatner recounts his personal journey over nine decades on Earth, stripping away all the masks he's worn to embody countless characters.

From his unforgettable portrayal of Captain James T. Kirk in Star Trek to his diverse accomplishments of a 70+ year career across film, television, and the arts, the documentary captures the essence of Shatner's journey and his extraordinary contributions to the entertainment industry.

Showtimes will be Friday, Sunday and Thursday, March 22, 24, and 28 at 7 p.m.; Saturday, March 23 at 12:30 p.m.; and Monday and Wednesday, March 25 and 27 at 3:30 p.m.

Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit SedonaFilmFestival.org.