Zenprov breaks comedic boundaries in ‘All New Stuff & A Bunny!’

Get ready to giggle like never before. Zenprov Comedy players Nathaniel Montgomery and Mary Carder hijack the director’s chair to cohost the troupe’s next show, ‘All New Stuff & A Bunny!’ on Saturday, March 23, at Mary D. Fisher Theatre in Sedona. Tickets are $16 pre-sale and $18 on the day of the show.

“We are all about the bigger, faster, funnier comedy,” said Derek Dujardin, director of Zenprov Comedy. “So we worked with an improv coach at Second City to bring our audience a slate of all new games we’ve never performed before. We are challenged, and our audience will be delighted.”

One new game is called ‘Super Scene’, in which four “movie directors” improvise a short genre film such as sci-fi, film noir, romantic comedy, sports film, vampire romance, etc. After watching the first act, the directors passionately pitch why their film should make it to the next round. The audience votes to see which should improvised film will get the green light until only one storyline is left.



“Zenprov Comedy is the funniest improv troupe in Northern Arizona. People were laughing so hard their cheeks were hurting.” Patrick Schweiss, Executive Director of the Sedona International Film Festival. Now in its 17th year, Zenprov Comedy is a local Sedona favorite that taps into the rich source material that comes from living in a place steeped in spiritual seeking, UFOs, vortexes, self-help gurus, radical vegans and confused tourists lost in roundabouts.

Zenprov Comedy is coached by Jessica Mitolo, an Associate Artistic Director at Second City. “I work with improv troupes from all over the world, and Zenprov is one of my favorites. Since 2020, I’ve enjoyed coaching them through a creative renaissance. They are a true ensemble that inhabits that sweet spot of being both silly and insightful. A joy and a treat not to be missed.”

The super minds of Zenprov Comedy are Derek Dujardin, Shaeri Richards, Shaunn Cochran, Chris Redish, Betty Testa, Dr. Linda Roemer, Nathaniel Montgomery, and Mary Carder. Please note: Shows are rated PG-13 and are seldom politically correct may contain adult themes.



The Mary D. Fisher Theater is located across the street from the Harkins Movie Theater on 2030 St. Rt. 89A, next door to BMO Harris. Doors open at 7:20 p.m. The show starts promptly at 7:30 p.m. and concludes around 9:15 p.m. Beer, wine, and snacks are available in the lobby. Tickets are $16 pre-sale or $18 the day of the show.