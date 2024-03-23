Obituary: Brandi Kautzky

Brandi Kautzky

1980 - 2024

Brandi Marie Kautzky, proud resident of Jerome, Arizona, was born to Thomas Walter Kautzky and Kandi Smith Kautzky in Okinawa, Japan, on Oct. 16, 1980. Her father served in the United States Marine Corps at that time. She died peacefully in her sleep on March 13, 2024, at the age of 43.





Brandi found the home of her heart when she moved from Princeville, Illinois, to Jerome in 2015. Her friends were her family, and many describe Brandi as a light in their world. She was family to everyone she knew. She made everyone laugh. She would do anything for her friends, and they would do anything for her. As far as she was concerned, she did not need to leave the mountain for any reason.





Leaving family to grieve her loss are her mother Kandi Kautzky of Sun Sites, AZ; stepmother Peggy Kautzky of Princeville, IL; stepson Alex Kelly, Peoria, IL; stepsister Joslyn Matheny, Sulphur Springs, TX; special sister friend Sonia Sheffield, Jerome; aunts and uncles Diane Joens (Paul), Cottonwood; Debbie Ehret (Marty), Lake Park, IA and Kirk Smith (Tamra), Spirit Lake, IA. Also, Dave (Sharon) Kautzky, Bouton, IA; Joan Foster, West Des Moines, IA; Bill (Valerie) Kautzky, West Des Moines, IA; Ed Kautzky, Coon Rapids, IA; Joe (Sandy) Kautzky, Templeton, IA; Jim (Vickie) Kautzky, Ft. Madison IA; Kathryn (Alfredo) Rodriguez, Rainbow, CA; in addition to many beloved cousins and friends.



Brandi was predeceased by her father Thomas Walter Kautzky, grandparents Eugene and Elaine Smith and Edward and Doris Kautzky, uncle Matthew Kautzky, aunt Tammy Kautzky and cousin Davey Joens.



She is survived by her beloved cats, Fritz and Floof.





Please donate to the Jerome Humane Society at jeromehumane.com . They will see to the well-being of her cat kids.



Cousin Elizabeth Olson of Estherville, Iowa, and Brandi’s Jerome family held a Celebration of Life March 21 at 4 p.m. at the Spirit Room in Jerome. Friends and family could drop in and share Brandi stories and hugs with Brandi’s family.





Westcott Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Photo credit: Crystal Lynn Smith.



