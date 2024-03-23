OFFERS
Obituary: Carla Renee Kleck

Originally Published: March 23, 2024 7:32 a.m.

Carla Renee Kleck

1957 - 2024

Carla Renee Kleck, 66, of Clarkdale, Arizona, passed away on Feb. 26, 2024, surrounded by her loving family. She was born on Nov. 16, 1957 in Artesia, New Mexico.

Carla was preceded in death by both of her parents, Houston Nathan Christian and Nila Dee Rumph. She is survived by her beloved husband, Jim, her loving children Joe and Jana, sisters Cynthia and Stephanie, brother Nathan, daughter-in-law Celina, grandchildren Parker and Paige, and great-granddaughter Ada.

Carla was dearly loved by so many and will be remembered fondly as a defender of children and animals.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Verde Valley Humane Society.

Read more at buelerfuneralhome.com.

Information provided by the family.

