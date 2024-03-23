Obituary: Jimmie Tee Green

Jimmie Tee Green

July 26, 1989 - March 4, 2024



Jimmie Tee Greene, 34, of Flagstaff, Arizona died unexpectedly due to chronic health issues in the early morning of Monday, March 4, 2024.



A lifelong Arizona resident Jimmie was born on July 26, 1989 to Brian and Lori Greene.



Jimmie married Brittany Messina on July 31, 2021 in Jamestown, New York at a ceremony with close family and friends alongside their daughter Molly who was born on Aug. 12, 2020.



Jimmie was employed in construction for a majority of his life most recently at Summit Construction. He was a hardworking and dedicated worker who wanted to thrive at every opportunity that he was given.



Jimmie enjoyed spending time with his family especially his wife and his daughter Molly. They would always be taking adventures with one another on the weekends and just enjoy spending quality family time together. He was an amazing father who would do anything for his daughter including playing with dinosaurs and taking her to the park to play on the slide and swing.

Jimmie also enjoyed spending quality time with his wife Brittany where they would go to their favorite restaurants and enjoy the outdoors with one another. They also made sure to spend family time with Jimmie’s mom Lori and step-father Paul Haycock along with his brother Johnny, sister-in-law Missi Elenes, and his nephew Johnny on the weekends. He loved his family more than anything.



Jimmie also enjoyed traveling with his family. They would take trips twice of year to New York to visit family. They also enjoyed taking weekend trips to Phoenix to visit family and friends.



The family would spend many days playing outside in the backyard. Jimmie also would enjoy the outdoors hiking and fishing with his family. He was a very hands-on dad who when he came home from a long day at work made sure to make time for his daughter Molly where he would make up imaginative games where she was always laughing and smiling. Jimmie devoted the end of his life to being the best father and husband.



Surviving are his wife Brittany Messina and daughter Molly Greene of Flagstaff, Arizona, his mother Lori Greene of Camp Verde, his father Brian Greene of Montana, his stepfather Paul Haycock of Camp Verde, his brother Johnny Greene (Missi) of Camp Verde, maternal grandmother, Marsha Johnson of Flagstaff, several aunts and uncles including Kim (Mike) Kuykendall of Prescott, Arizona, Ronald Johnson (Bridget) of Oklahoma, Riana Delatorre and Barbara Waddell of Flagstaff, Arizona and Luana (Brian) Buzzell of Flagstaff, Arizona. Jimmie also had nieces and nephews including Madison, Taylor and Ryder Messina of Jamestown, New York along with Johnny Greene of Camp Verde, Arizona. Also surviving were his father and mother-in-law Sharon and Perry Messina of Jamestown, NY, brother-in-law Justin Messina from Jamestown, New York, aunt and uncle Cindy and Jerry Maursetter from Jasper, Florida, uncle and aunt Robert and Lori Muscarella from Jamestown, New York and Uncle Mark Muscarella from Jamestown, New York. He also had many cousins including Ryan (Paig), Stasia, Caleb and Jordan Buzzell of Flagstaff, Arizona, Drew (Kelsie) Kuykendall of Williams, Arizona, Kaylee Kuykendall of Wisconsin, Shawn (Ashley) Kuykendall of Prescott Valley, Austin and Travis Chamberlain, Ronald Johnson and Celeste Touchstone of Oklahoma, and close friends including Ashlee Garside and Mike Hann from Camp Verde.



He was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather Ronald Johnson.



A private service will be held for the family in Camp Verde. For family and friends a celebration of life was held at Campo de Ensuenos located at 115 Camp Lincoln Rd., Camp Verde on Sunday, March 17. Babe’s Round Up and the family providing the food. Condolences and favorite memories may be shared at buelerfunerahome.com.

Information provided by the funeral home.