Obituary: Sheila Edwards Bert

Sheila Edwards Bert

1944 - 2024

Sheila (Edwards) Bert, 79, of Camp Verde, Arizona passed away peacefully in the comfort of her home on March 14, 2024. She was surrounded by the love of her husband and daughter. Sheila was born in Stockton Heath, England, to Arthur and Joan Edwards.





Sheila met her husband Richard (Dick) Bert while he was stationed at RAF Burtonwood. They married on March 30, 1968, in Stockton Heath and moved to Flagstaff, Arizona in June 1968 to begin raising a family.





Sheila was a stay-at-home mother of two children. She spent most of her time caring for her home and family. She was active in her children’s lives and volunteered at their Boy and Girl Scouting events, school activities, Sunday school events, and also coached her daughter’s soccer teams for several years. She enjoyed spending time with friends and belonged to a bowling league for many years.





Once her children were older, Sheila took a part-time job working in office administration for the Flagstaff Public School District. She was an avid reader, a talented knitter, loved to garden, paint ceramics, and collect tea pots. Dick and Sheila moved their family to Cottonwood, Arizona in November 1987, and later settled in Camp Verde, Arizona in 1995.





Sheila is survived by her loving husband of 56 years, Dick Bert of Camp Verde, Arizona; her son, Warren (Kaidie) Bert of Surprise, Arizona; her daughter, Donna Bert of Colorado Springs, Colorado; two sisters, Anne Edwards and Gwynneth McKay of Warrington, England; and her three grandchildren, Liam and Meghan Mooney, and Shelby Bert. She is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and brothers and sisters-in-law. She is preceded in death by her parents, mother and father-in-law, and several extended family members.





A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Alzheimer’s Association. Please share and condolences with the family at buelerfuneralhome.com.



