Obituary: William LeBeau

William LeBeau

1956 - 2024

William George LeBeau, 68, of Camp Verde, Arizona passed from this life unexpectedly, but peacefully, in his home on March 15, 2024. He was born on March 8, 1956, to William and Vera LeBeau of Newburgh, New York.





Bill grew up in a family of seven, and his siblings describe him as the popular one of the bunch. Bill graduated from Newburgh Free Academy in 1974 and immediately joined the Army as a Private, serving four years on active duty. During this time, he famously earned his college degrees by acing every test without attending a single class. After discharge, he joined the National Guard and worked as a federal police officer.

Later, he was hired by the IRS in Manhattan, which he described as the only job he ever hated. He then returned to active military service in Rochester, New York, and ultimately retired at the rank of Major.

After retiring from the Army, he remained in Rochester and worked as a probation officer for Monroe County, primarily on a violent youth task force, until his second retirement in 2006. It was there that he met his soulmate, Erin, and in 2014, they moved out West to their home in the small town of Camp Verde, Arizona. His family believes Bill was happiest there, and found the end of his earthly journey in the place he loved the most.



Anyone who knew Bill, knows very well that his public service didn’t end after he was considered twice retired. Bill was a man of deep faith and a member of Camp Verde Community Church for 10 years. He was a member of the Board of Elders, played bass guitar on the Praise team and shared his love of the Lord through his service of others and known generosity.

Bill proudly served the community of Camp Verde through his work on the town council. Until his passing, he was a volunteer for the Camp Verde Marshals, as well as an Arizona Ranger, protecting his neighbors by working security at community events and serving as the firearms training instructor. He taught MatForce classes and could often be seen working as a crossing guard and directing traffic at the school. Bill was also a very proud member of the Camp Verde Cavalry and Camp Verde Arena Association. He rarely left the house without his cowboy hat and oversized belt buckle.





He was a loving husband, a doting father and grandfather, and an exemplary public servant. He will be remembered for his faith, unparalleled sense of humor, unwavering commitment to justice, and his ability to complete every New York Times crossword without looking up a single answer. His family takes comfort in the thought that he is with his loved ones beyond the gates, enjoying his favorite raspberry-filled cake and playing the guitar.



Bill was preceded in death by his parents, William and Vera LeBeau, his younger brother, Herbert LeBeau and two very loved dogs, Brooklyn and Tinsley. He leaves behind the love of his life and wife, Erin LeBeau of Camp Verde; four children, Alyson LeBeau, Kate Pollot, Phillip (Karylin) LeBeau and Brooke (James) Knox; five very loved grandchildren, Ayden, Dallas, Levi, Declan and Madison; three sisters, Margaret (Brad) Davidson, Denise (David) Wolfe and Phyllis LeBeau; as well as several nieces and nephews. He will be missed indefinitely by his beloved dogs, Lena and Cholula.



Services will be held on Tuesday, March 26, 2024 at 3:30 p.m., at Camp Verde Community Church, 480 1st Street, Camp Verde, AZ, followed by food and fellowship. Friends and loved ones are welcome to gather and share memories following services at his favorite hangout, Low Places, 564 S. Main St., Camp Verde, AZ.



The family deeply appreciates your support during this difficult time. In lieu of flowers, we ask that you make a sizable purchase at your favorite watering hole, raise your glass in his memory, and tell the stories he no longer can. Memorial contributions can be made to Camp Verde Community Church. campverdecommunitychurch.com/index.php/give



Condolences and favorite memories maybe shared at buelerfuneralhome.com



