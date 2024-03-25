Cottonwood PD sergeant graduates from FBI National Academy

COTTONWOOD – The Cottonwood Police Department announced that Sgt. Chad Sinn recently graduated as a member of the 289th session of the FBI National Academy.

The graduation took place at the National Academy in Quantico, Virginia, on March 15, according to a March 25 news release.

Sinn is the sixth officer in department history to complete this prestigious program, following retired Chief of Police Doug Bartosh, retired Chief of Police Jody Fanning, retired Cmdr. Gary Eisenga, former Cmdr. Jody Makuch, and current Cmdr. Gareth Braxton-Johnson.

“We are thrilled to have Sergeant Chad Sinn return to our department after completing this world-renowned leadership training. We are grateful he was selected for this opportunity of a lifetime and are excited to have him share his knowledge and experience he has gained as a result,” Gareth Braxton-Johnson said in the news release.

Sinn, a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps, has been with the Cottonwood Police Department since 2005. He has a Bachelor of Arts degree from Ottawa University.

During his time with CPD, his assignments have included patrol, detectives, swat, gang detective, narcotics detective, detective sergeant and professional standards sergeant.

Nationally, fewer than 1% of officers have the opportunity to attend the FBI National Academy, which is 10 weeks of advanced communication, leadership and fitness training. Participants must have proven records as professionals within their agencies to attend.

On average, these officers have 21 years of law enforcement experience and usually return to their agencies to serve in executive-level positions, according to the news release.