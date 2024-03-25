OFFERS
Mon, March 25
Hiker falls 20 feet off Cathedral Rock

First responders care for a hiker who fell 20 feet while hiking Cathedral Rock. (Sedona Fire District photo)

Originally Published: March 25, 2024 10:20 a.m.

SEDONA - A hiker was seriously injured Sunday after a fall of about 20 feet off the Cathedral Rock Trail.

Sedona Fire District crews responded around 10:54 a.m. to a report of woman suffering injuries after a fall. They found her "with signs of multi-system trauma to include head and upper extremity injuries secondary to the fall."

According to SFD, crews used a Vacu-Mattress to stabilize her spine before moving her.

SFD noted the wet and slick conditions at the time. The responders used a rope-rescue system to lower the patient to an area where they could place her on a big-wheel and transport her to the trailhead.

The patient was transferred to a Native Air helicopter and flown to a trauma center.

"Sedona Fire District would like to remind hikers that although our rocks are beautiful, they can become treacherous when they become wet," SFD stated in a news release. "The Red Rocks become very slick and often have areas of black ice when the weather is cold. When hiking in any conditions be sure to have a fully charged cell phone, know which trail you are hiking and where you accessed it from, hike with a buddy, stay on marked trails, and be sure to wear the proper footwear and bright clothing."

