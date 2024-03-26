OFFERS
Alert: Intermittent Main St. lane restrictions in Cottonwood March 27-April 12

Tue, March 26
Alert: Intermittent Main St. lane restrictions in Cottonwood March 27-April 12

(City of Cottonwood map)

Originally Published: March 26, 2024 9:33 a.m.

COTTONWOOD – Main Street between On The Greens Boulevard and Kindra Heights Road will be restricted to intermittent flagger controlled one lane travel Wednesday, March 27, through Friday, April 12, between the hours of 7 a.m. and 5 p.m.

The speed limit on Main Street has been reduced to 25 MPH in each direction within the work area. Vehicles traveling on Main Street should expect delays. The lane restrictions are necessary to perform work associated with the construction of Groseta Ranch Road.

