Camp Verde narrows town manager search to Top 4

CAMP VERDE – In partnership with Columbia, Ltd., the Camp Verde Town Council has announced the final four candidates for the Camp Verde town manager position.

Out of 58 total candidates, the final four include Scotty Douglass (who recently resigned from Cottonwood), Miranda Fisher, Charles “Chad” Morris and Carla Reece.

“We are thrilled to be back on track to be interviewing prospective managers,” Mayor Dee Jenkins. “I think we have four great candidates that will put us in the direction of hiring someone soon.”

Douglass has 27 years of local government experience, four years in the private sector, and four years of service in the United States Navy. From 2016-2019, Douglass served as the executive director of the Stanislaus County Regional 9-1-1 Joint Powers Authority. Then from 2019 to 2023, Douglass was the deputy city manager of the City of Modesto, California.

Douglass, a resident of Cottonwood, is also a finalist for the city manager job in the City of Prescott.

Fisher holds nine years of executive management experience including serving as the regional director at AACRES Nevada, LLC in Las Vegas from 2016-2019 and the deputy town administrator/town clerk in Nederland, Colorado, from 2019-2021.

Currently, Fisher serves as the town administrator for the Town of Nederland.

Morris has over 25 years of experience in various leadership positions in the City of Niceville, Florida. Previously, Morris has served as director of information systems, director of purchasing, special projects, and grants manager.

Now, Morris serves as deputy city manager for the City of Niceville.

Reece holds nearly 30 years of local government experience, beginning with various positions with the City of Tucson from 1995-2010. Reece also worked as the District Administrator for the Northwest Fire District in southern Arizona from 2010-2014, the City Clerk/Emergency Management Coordinator for the City of Litchfield Park from 2014-2017, the Public Safety Communications Manager for the City of Casa Grande from 2017 – 2019, and the City Clerk for the City of Tempe from 2019 to 2023.

Most recently, Reece served as the Human Resources administrator/deputy town clerk for the Town of Cave Creek.

One candidate will be selected to take over current Interim Town Manager Gayle Mabery’s position.

“[Mabery] has been a tremendous help in this community. Her breadth of knowledge and experience is hard to put words to,” Jenkins said. “We are going to be sad to see her go with the amount of information she has not only operating the town, but her connections throughout the state. It has been so useful in many aspects in running the Town of Camp Verde.”

The selection process will take place throughout two days to allow time for Town tours, interviews with the Leadership Team, and interviews with Town Council. A meet and greet will be held on Thursday, April 4,from 5 to 6:30 p.m. in the Camp Verde Community Library where the public will have the chance to visit with candidates.

For more information, go to VisitCampVerde.com.

