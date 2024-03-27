Beer School, Local Honey and The Kitchen at Main Stage officially opens

Beer School is in session on Thursday, March 28 at Main Stage. This month the Verde Valley’s own THAT Brewery will be here for Beer School. For $5 per person, Beer School is an exciting way to experience craft tastings and earn an education. 7 p.m., 21+

Saturday, March 30, Main Stage is bringing back fan favorite Local Honey. Local Honey lays down a mixture of original and surprising cover tunes, all done in a Reggae style with a dash of Funk, R&B and Jam Rock. 9 p.m., No cover

The Kitchen @ Main Stage officially open, All Ages Dining Room Open 11 a.m. - 8 p.m.

Serving Food at Main Stage Bar 11 a.m. - Midnight Tuesday- Saturday

Mondays and Fridays feature karaoke with hostess Tay at 9 p.m. Tuesdays feature karaoke with host Shizzy at 9 p.m.

Wednesday’s Main Stage hosts ‘This Ain't Your Grandma's Bingo’ with hostesses, Christine “Bean” Kramer and Rebecca Riffel. Attendees play for cash and prizes starting at 7 p.m., with 10% of proceeds of every pot going to local charities, nonprofit organizations, or local families in need.





Every 2nd Thursday of the month is Trivia, starts at 7:30 p.m. Just $5 per person, Winning team gets the pot and bragging rights.





Main Stage is located at 1 S Main St in Cottonwood and is open Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to close and closed on Sundays. All events are free to the public unless otherwise specified.