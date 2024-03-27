Celebrate Easter Sunday at Sound Bites Grill with David Vincent Mills & Patrick Ki

It’s a musical Easter Sunday at Sound Bites Grill with David Vincent Mills and Patrick Ki.

A great menu, beautiful lighting, a professional sound system and a New York City supper-club-ambiance, turn this upscale restaurant into the perfect venue to see and listen to talented musicians, up close and personal while dining on scrumptious fare and creative cuisine.

On Sunday, March 31 from 12 noon to 3 p.m. it’s David Vincent Mills on the piano.

Mills is a consummate musician that plays the piano with passion and feeling. Hi music provides a perfect backdrop for wining and dining to the classics he plays so well.

For those who like to come in a little later for dinner, it’s Patrick Ki on the guitar from 5 to 8 p.m.

Ki is a much-loved guitar virtuoso that provides the perfect backdrop for a night of fine dining and easy listening.

He has recorded numerous CDs, and plays all over town, garnering a solid following of locals who come out to hear him play and enjoy his impeccable musicianship.

Ki will also be performing Wednesday, March 27, from 6 to 9 p.m.

On Thursday, March 28, from 6 to 9 p.m. it’s Chill on the Hill with Sedona’s favorite father and son duo, Robin and Eric Miller.

They play all the Classics with the kind of vigor that stays with you through the night. They are true Sedona icons.

On Friday, March 29, 6 to 9 p.m. it’s Robin Miller entertaining solo.

He is one of Sedona’s most talented and proficient performing musicians. He has written, recorded and produced numerous CDs spanning the full spectrum of music styles and genres.

From Beatles to Elton John, The Eagles and countless other iconic acts, Miller knows them all and plays them with the precision and energy of a master musician.

He plays with numerous bands and established performers from Sedona, including the Green Light Dance Band, Patrick Ki, The Eric Miller Trio, and others. His guitar work is impeccable.

On Saturday, March 30, from 6 to 9 p.m. it’s the Michael Lucarelli Jazz Quartet.

Lucarelli is a finger-picking style guitarist with a great command of lyrical movement and artistic expression. He is known for his diverse and expressive style, blending rock, popular, jazz, classical and Latin, as well as original compositions.

He has made numerous radio and television appearances including CBS’s Touched By An Angel, and most recently his music was Featured on Warner Brothers Television hit TV show “Major Crimes”. He has also entertained for industry notables such as Steven Spielberg, DreamWorks, Robert Redford, and Arts & Entertainment.

Sound Bites Grill is located at the Shops at Piñon Point adjacent to the Hyatt in Sedona. For more information please visit SoundBitesGrill.com or call 928-282-2713. Tickets can be purchased via their Website. Some shows are ticketed events.