City hosts Celebration of Spring

Join the city of Sedona for a Celebration of Spring, on Saturday, March 30, 2024, from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. at Posse Grounds Park.

This FREE, fun, family-friendly event will be held on the athletic fields with rides and egg hunts with over 20,000 eggs. The egg hunts begin at 10:30 a.m. for children 12 and younger and will be divided into four age groups:

10:30 am - ages 0 to 2 (parents will only be allowed to search with age group 2 and under)

11:00 am - ages 3 to 5

11:30 am - ages 6 to 8

12:00 pm - ages 9 to 12

This year’s event includes carnival rides and a petting zoo as in past years, and will have some additional surprises in store for attendees, including prizes hidden in eggs for the youngsters, a rock-climbing wall, and more! In addition, this year’s event is completely free for all to attend. There will be food and dessert trucks as well.

Special thanks to our community event sponsor, APS.

No pets will be allowed at this event, only ADA service dogs will be admitted. For more information on this and other city of Sedona events, visit SedonaAZ.gov/ParkEvents or call the city’s Parks and Recreation Department office at 928-282-7098.