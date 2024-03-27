EVAA celebrates March’s Artist of the Month

El Valle Artist’s Association Artist of the Month for March 2024 is Barbara Hagerman for her watercolor painting ‘Weathered with Time’.

If there’s one thing that could be said for Barbara, she likes to change it up. She loves exploring new medias and ways to express her creativity. Her painting has included oils, acrylics, alcohol inks, stained glass and tole painting.



Barbara has been a resident of Sedona since 2012. Shortly after moving here with her husband Jack from Michigan, she learned of local artist Mark Vranesh, who was giving watercolor classes in her community, and this sparked a new interest.

She discovered Northern Arizona Watercolor Society and became a member and a juried member in 2016. She has served in various Board positions. Still wanting to expand her knowledge and skills, Barbara joined El Valle Art Association (EVAA) of Cottonwood/Verde Valley. She enjoys EVAA as it includes all forms of art media, including watercolor and is much more diverse in terms of artists.

The Artist of the Month’s art is exhibited at the Cottonwood Library, where EVAA has an ongoing exhibit. EVAA artists can now display their art for sale in the cases at the library. Please stop by to view the artwork.

El Valle Artists Association (EVAA) holds its monthly meeting every second Thursday of the month from 1 – 3 p.m. at the Mountain View United Methodist Church, 901 South 12th Street (between 89A and Fir), Cottonwood. If you are an artist or interested in the arts, please come to our meetings. The meeting includes a short business session, selection of Artist of the Month and an art demonstration, along with time to enjoy the fun people in the organization.

For more information about El Valle Artists Association please visit ElValleArtists.org.