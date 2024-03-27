OFFERS
Wed, March 27
Motorist burned in SUV fire; driver survives I-17 rollover

The sole occupant of an SUV suffered burns in a vehicle fire late Monday night near Camp Verde. (CCFMD photo)

The sole occupant of an SUV suffered burns in a vehicle fire late Monday night near Camp Verde. (CCFMD photo)

Originally Published: March 27, 2024 8:23 a.m.

CAMP VERDE — Copper Canyon Fire & Medical District was on the scene of two injury accidents this week.

Monday just before midnight, an SUV caught fire at the Interstate 17 northbound off-ramp and General Crook Trail. According to the CCFMD report, responders found the SUV fully involved in flames.

The motorist, the only occupant of the vehicle, suffered burns to the face and arms and had to be transported to a burn unit in a medical helicopter. Fire crews, meanwhile, extinguished the fire and kept it from spreading to nearby vegetation.

photo

The driver of a vehicle that caught fire Monday was air-lifted to a burn unit (CCFMD photo)

Later Tuesday, at around 12:50 p.m., a vehicle described as a small, white SUV rolled over on I-17. The vehicle was found on its side “with heavy damage” in the median just off the southbound lanes near milepost 300. That is near the State Route 179 interchange.

CCFMD noted that when crews arrived, the occupant “was self-extricated complaining of non-life-threatening injuries.”

Verde Valley Fire District also responded to the afternoon incident and transported the driver to a local hospital.

photo

One person was injured in a vehicle rollover on I-17 Tuesday afternoon. (CCFMD photo)

“CCFMD wants to remind everyone to slow down during adverse weather and wear seatbelts; they do save lives.”

Information provided by CCFMD.

News