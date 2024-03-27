The natural history of the Common Black Hawk with Dr. Scott Johnson

Come hear Dr. Scott Johnson speak about central Arizona’s iconic bird, the Common Black Hawk. Learn fascinating facts and intriguing mysteries. Retired ornithologist Scott Johnson recently completed extensive research on the biology of this raptor, revealing how unique this bird is. It is one of Arizona’s most sought after and enjoyed feathered delights. Wednesday, March 27. Sedona Public Library. 5:30 p.m. social time. 6 p.m. program begins. All invited. Sponsored by Northern Arizona Audubon Society.