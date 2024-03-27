‘Perfect Days’ premiere March 29-April 4 presented by SIFF

The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present the Northern Arizona premiere of ‘Perfect Days’ showing March 29-April 4 at the Alice Gill-Sheldon Theatre.

‘Perfect Days’ — from Oscar-nominee Wim Wenders — was nominated for the Academy Award for Best International Feature (from Japan).

Hirayama is content with his life as a toilet cleaner in Tokyo. Outside of his structured routine he cherishes music on cassette tapes, books, and taking photos of trees.

A series of unexpected encounters gradually reveal more of his past. A deeply moving and poetic reflection on finding beauty in the everyday world around us.

Showtimes will be Friday, Saturday, Sunday, Tuesday and Thursday, March 29, 30, 31 and April 2 and 4 at 3:30 p.m.; and Monday, April 1 at 6:30 p.m.

Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit SedonaFilmFestival.org.