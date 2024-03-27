Sedona author releases international bestseller

‘Angel Insights for Unprecedented Times: Channeled Messages from Angels Raphael and Ariel’ by Adria Estribou is about the emergence of New Earth.

“It’s really about noticing how vastly different the world is now,” says Adria. “Because a lot of us have been feeling very uncomfortable going through these massive energetic shifts. When I first started feeling the new energies I started having disturbing heart palpitations. Even the cardiologist was convinced I had a blockage and ordered a coronary angiogram. My arteries were totally clear. The effects of New Earth can be incredibly physical like that. It’s so helpful to know what’s going on!”

International Bestseller

‘Angel Insights for Unprecedented Times’, released March 8 in ebook, paperback and hardcover formats, is already an Amazon Best Seller in the US and Canada. It is Adria’s third book. You can find videos of Adria reading from the book on YouTube and Instagram @adriaestribou.

It’s not what you think – the emergence of New Earth

Adria, who has been a conscious channel since 2011, noticed that starting in 2018 big themes were coming up again and again for multiple individuals and in group channeling sessions. Angels Raphael and Ariel spoke about collective changes for humanity, like the bewilderment of sudden freedom, the end of destiny, physical adaptations and dimensional shifts.

“In 2017, I felt something earth-shattering had happened,” says Adria. “The world looked the same, but I had the undeniable feeling that something very profound had changed. I remember standing in my living room saying out loud, ‘Toto, we’re not in Kansas anymore.’ Since then, with the help of angels Raphael and Ariel, I’ve been exploring the new energetic landscape, and the new capabilities now open to everyone.”

Book Launch March 30

Meet and greet with author, book reading and book signing Saturday, March 30, 1 – 3 p.m. in West Sedona. More information at AdriaEstribou.love/events or 928-487-5500. Adria conducts workshops about New Earth and channels angels for individuals worldwide. More about Adria’s live angel channeling groups in Sedona and online at AdriaEstribou.love