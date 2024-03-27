SIFF presents ‘Karaoke’ premiere March 29-April 4

The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present the Northern Arizona premiere of ‘Karaoke’ showing March 29- April 4 at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre.

A long-married couple living in an upscale Tel Aviv highrise becomes obsessed with their new, charismatic neighbor and his karaoke parties.

Meir and Tova are a Sephardic, upper-middle-class couple with two grown daughters, seemingly resigned to their semi-retirement in the banal comforts of an upscale apartment complex in a Tel Aviv suburb.

When Itsik, a charismatic bachelor and former modeling agent, moves into the building’s penthouse and invites them to one of his Karaoke parties, their lives are gleefully upended. The couple soon becomes obsessed with the bachelor, competing for his attention while acting out long-dormant ambitions and desires, as they go on their own humorous but deeply human journeys of self-exploration.

Showtimes will be Friday and Sunday, March 29 and 31 at 7 p.m.; Monday, Tuesday and Thursday, April 1, 2 and 4 at 4 p.m.; and Wednesday, April 3 at 3 p.m.

Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit SedonaFilmFestival.org.