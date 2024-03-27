SIFF presents ‘Someone Like You’ premiere April 2-11

The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to join theatres around the world to present the global premiere of ‘Someone Like You’ showing April 2-11 at the Alice Gill-Sheldon Theatre.

Based on the popular novel by No. 1 NY Times Bestselling author Karen Kingsbury, ‘Someone Like You’ is an achingly beautiful redemptive love story.

Shocking news hits after young architect Dawson Gage loses his best friend, London Quinn. Now in his heartbreak, Dawson is compelled to launch an impossible search for London’s secret twin sister, twins separated as embryos.

But along the way, Dawson never planned to fall in love.

Showtimes will be Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday, April 2, 3, 4, 5 and 6 at 6:30 p.m.; and Sunday, Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, April 7, 8, 9, 10 and 11 at 3:30 p.m.

Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit edonaFilmFestival.org.