SIFF presents ‘The Zone of Interest’ premiere March 29-April 4

The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present the Northern Arizona premiere of ‘The Zone of Interest’ showing March 29-April 4 at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre.

‘The Zone of Interest’ is the winner of two Academy Awards: Best International Feature Film and Best Sound. It was also nominated for three additional Oscars including Best Motion Picture of the Year, Best Adapted Screenplay and Best Director for Jonathan Glazer.

‘The Zone of Interest’ is an historical drama film written and directed by Jonathan Glazer, co-produced between the United Kingdom and Poland.

Loosely based on the 2014 novel by Martin Amis, the film focuses on the life of Auschwitz commandant Rudolf Höss and his wife Hedwig, who live with their family in a home in the ‘Zone of Interest’ next to the concentration camp. There, they strive to build a dream life for their family in a house and garden next to the camp.

Christian Friedel stars as Rudolf Höss alongside Sandra Hüller as Hedwig Höss.

Showtimes will be Friday and Sunday, March 29 and 31 at 4 p.m.; Saturday, March 30 at 3 p.m.; and Monday, Tuesday and Thursday, April 1, 2 and 4 at 7 p.m.

Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit SedonaFilmFestival.org.