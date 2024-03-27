University Women to hear from president of KSB

The University Women of Sedona will host their next informational program on Monday, April 1 at 9:30 a.m. when Craig Swanson, President of Keep Sedona Beautiful (KSB) will speak. Swanson will be explaining KSB’s new EcoHub initiative and share a brief history of KSB. He'll also talk about what KSB considers the most critical issues the town faces locally, such as OHV usage and limits to growth and water availability.

In addition to his KSB leadership, Swanson is on Sedona’s Tourism Advisory Board.

This meeting is open to women in the Verde Valley who are interested in this topic and the opportunity to network with other women who are involved in elevating women through education and are invited to attend this or a future meeting. University Women of Sedona's mission is to give scholarships to support women in furthering their educational opportunities to an accredited local college or university. Refreshments will be served.

The Sedona chapter meets on the first Monday of every month at 9:30 a.m. at the Christ Lutheran Church of Sedona at 25 Chapel Road. For more information, contact Jan Anderson at 928-254-1133 or UniversityWMNSedona@gmail.com.